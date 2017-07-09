As Maine's opioid crisis worsens, 128th Legislature largely does nothing

(Photo: Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (PRESS HERALD) - In late April, Rosanna Boyce stood before members of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee. She spoke candidly about how she became addicted to heroin at 18 after first being introduced to opioids through a prescription. She told them how she struggled mightily with her addiction for years and about how, if not for Suboxone, she might still be struggling, or – like so many others – dead.

Boyce, testifying in support of four separate bills that had been drafted to tackle Maine’s opioid crisis, implored lawmakers to fund treatment aggressively and support policies that address addiction with compassion. She had never spoken about her struggle in such a public way but agreed to do so after meeting state Rep. Karen Vachon, who told her that the voices of real people could move legislators to act.

