Arrest made in Rochester, N.H., assault outside Planet Fitness

Chief Paul Toussaint reports that the Rochester Police Department, after an aggressive investigation, has arrested a suspect in the brutal attack of a young woman outside a local fitness center.

Jordan C. Lamonde, 22, of Portsmouth was arrested after the Rochester Police Detectives responded at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

He has been charged with Second Degree Assault (B Felony)

One June 12, 2017 at 10 p.m., the Rochester Police Department responded to Planet Fitness at 306 North Main Street for a reported assault. Upon arrival, Officers found and 18-year-old female who told police that she was walking out to her car when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man.

Surveillance footage capturing the first moments of the attack was widely circulated by the Rochester Police Department shortly after the incident.

Lamonde was held on $150,000.00 cash bail and will be arraigned Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Strafford County Superior Court.

"This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community, and I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended," Chief Toussaint said.

We would like to extend our thanks to the Portsmouth Police Department for assisting in the investigation.

Courtesy Rochester Police Department

© 2017 WCSH-TV