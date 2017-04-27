Arrest made in pharmacy burglary

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After a month-long investigation, police say they have the man who broke into a pharmacy and stole prescription medication.

36-year-old Peter K. Garland of South Berwick is charged with burglary and stealing drugs, both felonies.

On March 29, police say Garland smashed through the glass front door of South Berwick Pharmacy. During the time of the break-in, officials also responded to a wood pile fire on Liberty Street. A separate fire attempt was discovered the next day on Vine Street.

Police say those investigations are ongoing, but more charges may be coming.

Garland is being held in York County Jail on $10,000 bail.

If you or a loved one suffer from addiction, there are substance abuse treatment options, which you can find here.

© 2017 WCSH-TV