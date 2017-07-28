Arrest made in Hollis vandalism, one more suspect sought

Samantha Maxfield (left) and Emma Lewis (right)

HOLLIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 20-year-old woman has been arrested for Thursday's vandalism spree in Hollis, and police are still looking for one more.

Samantha Maxfield of Hollis was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a felony. She was transported to York County Jail.

State Police say they're looking to speak with 18-year-old Emma Lewis of Limington as a person of interest. If you know of her whereabouts, you're asked to call 207-657-3030.

The property damage will exceed $2,000, police say.

