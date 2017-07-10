Arrest made in Auburn convenience store robbery

(Photo: Androscoggin County Jail)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An arrest has been made in connection with Sunday night's reported armed robbery at a Big Apple Store in Auburn.

Auburn police detectives arrested 18-year-old Abdi Mohamed of Lewiston Monday, charging him with robbery.

Based on surveillance video and field interviews, police believe Mohamed matches reports of a man that had entered the store, brandished a knife and fled with a small amount of money.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Mohamed is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.

© 2017 WCSH-TV