Aroostook co. man's ad for wife in 1865 goes viral in 2017

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Maine man wanting a wife but admittedly not knowing a thing about how to get one, wrote to a newspaper back in 1865 and it is now going viral in 2017.

Finding a mate in the 21st century seems more complicated than ever.

Long gone are the days of marrying your high school sweetheart, meeting at a bar, or even being introduced at church. Today finding a partner, let alone a spouse, is shrouded in online dating sites and countless hours researching a person's social media accounts to make sure they seem normal enough. That's all usually before the first date!

Ad for a wife by Maine man back in 1865. ( ctsy Harper's Weekly )

This young 18-year-old from Maine reminds us of a simpler time.

A unnamed man from Aroostook county wrote to the Harper's Weekly, which was an American political magazine based in New York City that was in print from 1857 until 1916.

Harper's Weekly ran from 1857 until 1916.

In the article, that has been picked up by Reddit and Bored Panda, the spouse searcher tries to make a strong case for being ready for a wife.

"I am eighteen years old, have a good set of teeth and believe in Andy Johnson, the star-spangled banner and 4th of July."

He goes on to say he has cleared 18 acres and brag about his planted crops.

"My buckwheat looks first rate and the oats and potatoes are bully."

The seemingly hard-working county man also shares a short list of his assets in livestock, which included nine sheep, a bull, and two heifers.

He seems to want to be a doting husband when he says, "I want to buy bread-and-butter, hoop skirts and waterfalls for some person of the female persuasion".

We are not sure but waterfalls may have referred to a type of hairstyle and the list may have been more about the things he liked about woman than actually wanting to provide them. Perhaps it could have read, "I like my lady with a hoop skirt and a waterfall hair-do."

Unfortunately for this man his ad appeared in the “Humors of the Day” section of Harper’s Weekly, which printed jokes and other hilarious happenings gathered from the news of the time.

We may never know if Aroostoock county man found a wife but at least he found fame even if it did come 150 years late.

