Armed New Hampshire man arrested after standoff in Dover

DOVER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER)- Dover Police officers were called to a reported burglary at an apartment complex on Addison Place Friday.

According to Chief Anthony Colarusso, the resident reported a rifle and cellular phone stolen from him and police were able to quickly track the phone to a nearby apartment on Pleasant View Circle.

Colarusso says his officers determined that someone was inside a vacant apartment and refused to come out. He says the Strafford County Regional Tactical Unit responded and after hours of negotiation, convinced the man to surrender.

He says Richard Nelson Jr of Greenland, New Hampshire was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Burglary, Armed Career Criminal, Convicted Felon with a Firearm, Criminal Trespass and False Reports to Law Enforcement.

Nelson is scheduled to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on August 28.

© 2017 WCSH-TV