Appeals court reverses ruling on loud protest law

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An appeals court has ruled Maine can bar protesters from being too loud, saying the law does not distinguish between the protesters' positions.



The Portland Press Herald reports that the state sought to enforce their loud-protest law after Brian Ingalls disrupted examinations with his screaming outside a Portland clinic in 2015.



A fellow anti-abortion protester filed a counterclaim saying the law violates their free speech rights.



A U.S. District Court judge sided with the anti-abortion protester last year, but the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed with that ruling Tuesday.



The appeals court says the law is "content-neutral" and it only focuses on the noise level of the protests.



Assistant Attorneys General Leanne Robbin says state officials are now seeking for the injunction against Ingalls to be reinstated.

