Apartment building on fire in Sanford, may be spreading to other buildings

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — There is a four alarm fire in Sanford at 33 Island Ave at a three story apartment building.

Sanford Dispatch say another building is beginning to catch fire.

Sanford Dispatch told NEWS CENTER that initial reports said people were in the building when the fire started.

Neighbors in the area told NEWS CENTER they heard a loud explosion and then saw a fireball coming from the first floor porch.

The burning building is located in an area that has been riddled with drug problems.

This story will be updated.

