(Photo: Joe Bruns)

RUMFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Oxford County dispatch says 15 to 20 people have been evacuated in an apartment building on the 200 block of Cumberland Street in Rumford.

(Photo: Joe Bruns)

They say that no one is hurt, but the building next door is likely in trouble.

(Photo: Courtesy Joe Bruns)

The cause is not yet known.

More updates to come.

© 2017 WCSH-TV