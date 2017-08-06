Anthony Lord faces sentencing for shooting spree

Anthony Lord (Photo: Maine State Police)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man who pleaded guilty to killing two people and wounding three other people in a two-county shooting rampage is returning to court.



State prosecutors are seeking life sentences for Anthony Lord when he's sentenced Monday in a Bangor courtroom.



The rampage began in July 2015 when Lord set fire to a barn, stole firearms from a Silver Ridge Township home and beat a man after tying him to a chair.



That was just the beginning.



Killed were 58-year-old Kevin Tozier and 22-year-old Kyle Hewitt at separate locations. Lord also was accused of kidnapping Hewitt's girlfriend, 22-year-old Brittany Irish, and shooting and wounding her 55-year-old mother, Kim Irish, at her home in Benedicta. Two others were wounded.



Lord pleaded guilty last month. He has never explained his actions.

© 2017 Associated Press