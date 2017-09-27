Anthem to leave ACA market over market concerns

Signage is displayed on the exterior of an Anthem Inc. Blue Cross Blue Shield office building in Wallingford, Connecticut, U.S., Photographer: Michael Nagle/bloomberg (Photo: Bloomberg, © 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Health insurer Anthem says it's leaving Maine's health insurance exchange next year due to market volatility and uncertainty.

The move announced Wednesday means Maine is down to two insurers offering plans on the exchange set up by former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Anthem hinted its possible departure in June filings. Company spokesman Colin Manning said the market remains volatile while the individual market shrinks.

Congress has been mulling GOP proposals to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Manning cited uncertainty over the restoration of a health insurance tax and the future of federal health subsidies.

Anthem will reduce its health plan offerings and offer one gold-level plan only available in Aroostook, Hancock and Washington counties.

Insurers faced a Wednesday deadline to file rates with federal regulators.

