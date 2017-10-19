Another extension pushes REAL ID exemption to next October

Maine Real ID (Photo: WCSH)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is receiving a yearlong extension from enforcement of federal requirements for state driver's licenses and ID cards.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given Maine until Oct. 10, 2018, to meet the federal identification requirements. Until then, Maine driver's licenses will be accepted to board aircraft and access federal facilities.



The news comes a few weeks after Maine received notice that it was under a grace period through Jan. 22 as the federal government continued its review of states' progress.



The Legislature recently passed a bill saying Maine would begin complying with the REAL ID Act.



State officials say they plan to have REAL ID compliant driver's licenses available to people that want them beginning in July 2019. The state will seek more time to reach full compliance.

