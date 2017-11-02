Another abandoned mill on fire in Sanford

(Photo: McEvoy, Beth)

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An abandoned mill burned Thursday morning in Sanford's downtown area, according to Sanford Fire Officials, and this is just months after another vacant mill was scorched.

Viewer Mark Paster shot a picture of an active fire at an abandoned mill in Sanford, Maine, Thursday morning of November 2, 2017.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire at 26 River Street and have blocked off access to River Street.

Sanford Community member Joy Bartolome snapped this picture of crews battling the blaze at an abandoned mill.

Community members tell NEWS CENTER the abandoned mill is a place homeless people frequently stay but police say no injuries have been reported.

The mill is still standing and there is no apparent structural damage.

As of 8 am on Thursday, Nov. 2 the fire was out at the abandoned mill.

Three boys were charged with causing the June fire that destroyed another abandoned mill just adjacent to this one in downtown Sanford.

RELATED STORY ► FIRE BURNS AT SANFORD MILL

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV