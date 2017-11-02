WCSH
Another abandoned mill on fire in Sanford

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 8:17 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An abandoned mill burned Thursday morning in Sanford's downtown area, according to Sanford Fire Officials, and this is just months after another vacant mill was scorched. 

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire at 26 River Street and have blocked off access to River Street. 

Community members tell NEWS CENTER the abandoned mill is a place homeless people frequently stay but police say no injuries have been reported. 

The mill is still standing and there is no apparent structural damage. 

Three boys were charged with causing the June fire that destroyed another abandoned mill just adjacent to this one in downtown Sanford.

RELATED STORY ► FIRE BURNS AT SANFORD MILL

This story will be updated. 

