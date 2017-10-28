Annual Zombie Walk marches through downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Ghosts and ghouls of all ages gathered at the Bangor Waterfront for the seventh annual Bangor Zombie Walk on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Bangor dressed in all types of costumes as residents looked on.

"We all meet on the waterfront and it is just a huge horror fan situation," said walk organizer Jessie Jackson. "We all come together for a walk through downtown. Bangor is the home of Stephen King and it has just become a part of pop culture for us to have this event here."

Prior to the walk getting started awards were given out to participants who were deemed to have the best costumes.

As the walk made it's way downtown people were in awe of how detailed some of the costumes were.

"It was the best thing I have seen in a long time," said one onlooker. "It was awesome. I wish I was just all dressed up with them. I like things like this. It brings a lot of people together and happiness."

