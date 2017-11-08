Deal reached in Anthony Sanborn case to end hearing

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A deal has been reached in the Anthony Sanborn case to end the hearing.

Sanborn was found guilty of the brutal 1989 murder of teenager Jessica Briggs in Portland. He was sentenced to serve 70 years in prison but was granted bail in April 2017 after a key witness recanted her testimony.

Sanborn was the first convicted murderer in Maine to be released on bail.

A post-conviction review hearing began Tuesday, Oct. 10.

► Continuing Coverage | Anthony Sanborn Conviction Review

© 2017 WCSH-TV