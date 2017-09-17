WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

Animal Refuge League Facebook post goes viral, special cat gets adopted

Dougie the cat who loves to be held gets adopted

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 9:09 AM. EDT September 17, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This story is sure to make the hearts cat lovers melt.

On Friday, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland posted a picture on their Facebook page of one of their senior cats, 15-year-old Dougie.

The post said that Dougie loves to be held- all the time- and that when he isn't, his meows can be heard from "galaxies far away." So, the staff decided carrying Dougie in a Baby Bjorn carrier would do the trick while keeping hands free.

The post was shared almost 350 times and got more than 3,000 likes- it was even picked up for a feature in the Huffington Post!

All that viral notoriety paid off. Dougie was adopted the next day, and his new mom came prepared with her own carrying sling.

Have a happy life, Dougie!

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories