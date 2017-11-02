Andrew Balcer to be tried as an adult in Winthrop double murder

Andrew Balcer listens to a recording of his 911 call in court on Wednesday. (Photo: WCSH)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A judge ruled Thursday that Andrew Balcer will be tried as an adult. He's accused of murdering his parents in their Winthrop home last year.

Balcer was 17 years old at the time of his parents' murders, but he has since turned 18.

Prosecutors for the state filed the petition to have him tried as an adult. Balcer's attorney, Walter McKee opposed the idea and believed Balcer should have been tried as a juvenile because, as he said, that's what he was at the time of the killings.

The order comes after a hearing in October in at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta where the state requested to have him tried as an adult.

