Oakland woman hospitalized after being allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend

OAKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A typical Wednesday night turned into anything but on Oak street in Oakland. At about 8:30 p.m. police received a call regarding a shooting at 230 Oak Street.

"My wife said she saw some flashes of light, and three bangs. I didn't hear it. But I opened the door and heard screaming and all this so I went right over."

The screams came from David Grant's neighbors house. Police say 36-year-old Jeremy Clement shot his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Jasmine Caret's in the shoulder. That's when they say her mother, Roseanna Caret, stepped in to defend her daughter.

"Roseanna had him on the floor, and she was beating on him with a baseball bat. And she had taken pretty good care of him."

According to Grant, Clement and Caret have had problems for a while. They also have a child together.

"He has issues. Bad. Now here's a little 100 pound girl. He shot her. Now that's a real brave man that is."

Oakland police say domestic violence like this is an issue they handle often.

Oakland Police Chief Mike Tracy said, "we see domestics on a regular basis, I mean, that's the world we live in. Unfortunately, they're one of the more dangerous calls my officers have to respond to on a pretty near daily basis."

According to police, Caret's injuries aren't life-threatening. And Grant is relieved that first responders were there so quickly.

"That's scary. But luckily rescue was right here. All the cops, they were all good."

Clement is currently in custody and police say that he's scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

