Driver narrowly escapes crash with Downeaster

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Old Orchard Beach narrowly escaped a crash with the Amtrak Downeaster Wednesday night.

According to police, a "car malfunction" left his 2005 Nissan in the path of the oncoming southbound train.

While 23-year-old Carson Filiault was backing out of his driveway on Union Avenue, police say his car revved all the way back through the brush and onto the train track.

Filiault suffered minor injuries from jumping out of his vehicle.

No one on the train was hurt, police said. Nine were aboard, and are now heading back to Portland to catch another train.

Authorities said this isn't the kind of situation where any charges would be filed — "it's just a bad accident."

Train 688 left Portland at 6:15 p.m.

