American Airlines announces direct flights to NYC from Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland International Jetport's largest carrier will begin direct flights to New York City in 2018, the Jetport said Monday.

American Airlines will start non-stop service to LaGuardia Airport beginning April 3 of next year. The flights will go out twice a day on 50 seat regional jets.

The airline currently has service to Charlotte, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia out of Portland.

American Airlines joins JetBlue, Delta, and United Airlines with service from the Jetport to NYC.

Flights are already for sale and can be booked now.

