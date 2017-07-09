WCSH
Close

Amber Alert issued for 21-month-old Massachusetts boy

NECN , WCSH 7:03 AM. EDT July 09, 2017

CHICOPEE, Massachusetts (NECN) -- The Massachusetts State Police issued an AMBER alert Sunday morning for 21-month-old Jandel Calcorzi. 

According to the alert, the infant was taken by his biological father, Joshua Calcorzi, from his mother's home at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, after an incident of domestic assault. 

Jandel Calcorzi is described as a 21 month old, white male with long blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and diaper. 

Joshua Calcorzi is described as a 24-year-old, white male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8’, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. 

Joshua Calcorzi has full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts. 

Tips can be given to the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1731

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories