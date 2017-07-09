Amber Alert issued for 21-month-old Massachusetts boy

CHICOPEE, Massachusetts (NECN) -- The Massachusetts State Police issued an AMBER alert Sunday morning for 21-month-old Jandel Calcorzi.

According to the alert, the infant was taken by his biological father, Joshua Calcorzi, from his mother's home at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, after an incident of domestic assault.

Joshua Calcorzi

Jandel Calcorzi is described as a 21 month old, white male with long blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and diaper.

Joshua Calcorzi is described as a 24-year-old, white male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8’, and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Joshua Calcorzi has full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts.

Tips can be given to the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1731

© 2017 WCSH-TV