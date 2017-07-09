AMBER Alert Canceled After 21-Month-Old Boy Found Safe; Suspect in Custody

The infant was taken by his biological father, Joshua Calcorzi (Photo: NECN)

CHICOPEE, Massachusetts (NECN) - The Massachusetts State Police have located 21-month-old Jandel Calcorzi for whom an AMBER alert was issued Sunday morning.

Calcorzi has been reported safe. The child's father has been placed in custody after the pair were found at the White Swan Motel in Newington, Connecticut.

According to the earlier alert, the infant was taken by his biological father, Joshua Calcorzi, from his mother's home at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, after a domestic assault incident.

Jandel Calcorzi is described as a 21 month old, white male with long blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and diaper. Joshua Calcorzi is described as a 24-year-old man with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8", and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Joshua Calcorzi has full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts. He is originally from Pennsylvania and has no known method of transportation. Tips can be given to the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1731.

