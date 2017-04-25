All aboard the ice carousel

(Photo: Snowmobile Northern Maine)

SINCLAIR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It's becoming a tradition on Long Lake, and all it takes is a couple of chainsaws and a little Maine ingenuity.

A group of snowmobilers on Sunday created a giant ice carousel on the lake, which is located near St. Agatha along the crown of Maine in Aroostook County. They cut a massive circle through two feet of ice, put a motor in the middle of it and – voilà – a spinning vessel was created.

Mike Cyr, who created the Snowmobile Northern Maine Facebook page, said the ice carousel had a 75-foot radius and turned at 0.3 mph, according to a GPS. His post on Facebook had nearly 1,500 shares as of Tuesday afternoon.

Cyr wanted NEWS CENTER to give a shout out to Roger Morneault, who he said came up with the idea a few years ago. (Yes, they've done this before.)

Next year, Cyr said the group is going to invite the Guinness Book of World Records to Long Lake to try and set a record for the largest ice carousel.

