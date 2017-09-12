Alarming situation for EMTs prompts partial evacuation of Turner campground

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

TURNER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Not a great way to wrap up summer for some campers in Turner.

Martin Stream Campground had to be partially evacuated Tuesday as police surrounded a site where a man reportedly had a gun.

It was first spotted by EMTs who had responded to an overdose call.

They were met at a camper door by a man who yelled at them not to come in. They backed off and called police.

When the man was finally put into custody, it turned out the weapon was just a pellet gun.

He is being treated at a hospital.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

© 2017 WCSH-TV