On Friday morning, five people were shot dead by a lone gunman in Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The Southern Florida airport shutdown, and thousands of people sought cover or ran out of the building. Among the crowd were at least two Mainers.

"The woman standing right next to her got shot and died"

McKenzie Nielsen and her boyfriend had just landed in Fort Lauderdale International Airport, the first leg on their way to a cruise of the Caribbean. The couple went to baggage claim to pick up their luggage.

That's where a lone shooter pulled a gun from his suitcase, and opened fire.

McKenzie's mother, Deb Nielsen, spoke to NEWS CENTER by phone, relaying the brief conversation she had with her daughter.

"She messaged me and said 'Mom, something happened. But I'm okay.'"

A short time later, McKenzie called her mother, and told her what happened.

"She was standing there. And the woman standing right next to her got shot and died," said Deb. "And there was an individual standing right beside her that got shot and... she thought that he had died but she wasn't quite sure."

Surrounded by gunfire, Deb says her daughter didn't realize what was happening at first. And then the woman fell down beside her, and she saw the blood.

McKenzie dropped to the ground; the book and phone she was holding went flying.

Deb says her daughter saw the gunman, but she couldn't relay many details.

"It's still hitting her. She's in shock," said Deb. "I get little bits and pieces every time I talk to her."

This was McKenzie's first time flying, according to her mother.

McKenzie and her boyfriend were taken to a holding room while the airport went into lockdown. At one point, Deb says, officials came in and patted everyone down.

"People started yelling shots fired"

Casey Prentice of Portland was waiting for his flight in the Delta Sky Lounge of the Fort Lauderdale Airport when chaos erupted. Someone ran through the lounge, shouting that there was a gunman in the terminal.

"Most of us got down. Some people started to run," said Prentice in a phone interview.

He says they bolted the doors and hunkered down. A short time later, they were evacuated onto the tarmac.

I'm safe and feel incredibly fortunate. What a crazy thing... A photo posted by Casey Prentice (@prenteye) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:25am PST

When the shooter was apprehended, people were let back into the airport. But the whole place was on lockdown. Prentice, who owns the Evo restaurant in Portland, was frustrated by the endless waiting but he says it's understandable.

"The mood is actually fairly calm, fairly relaxed right now, given the situation," said Prentice from the airport terminal.

Prentice's flight to New York has been canceled. As of 5 p.m., he did not know when he would be allowed to leave the airport. A post to his Instagram account showed a video of him leaving the airport.

Long day A video posted by Casey Prentice (@prenteye) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

The FBI said they arrested their suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago. Their investigation is still ongoing. They said in a Friday night press conference they were trying to work out a motive, and had not yet ruled out terrorism.

The suspected shooter's brother says Esteban was a member of the National Guard. Military officials say he was discharged in August for "unsatisfactory performance."