Air Show helps preserve Navy Aviation History

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The big crowds at the State of Maine Air Show helped raise money to preserve some of Brunswick's flying history.

Flight Deck Brewing reports it's Thursday night fundraiser brought in "at least $3,000" to help with preservation of the Navy P-2 and P-3 airplanes that are on permanent display at Brunswick Landing.

Those planes were once part of the patrol wing at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, and hunted Soviet submarines off the Atlantic coast.

The Brewery, which uses the P-3 image as its logo, held the fundraiser Thursday night, but said Monday it is still expecting to receive checks in the coming days. In addition, co-owner Nate Wildes said former Navy aircraft mechanics and other with specialized job skills offered their help with ongoing work on the planes.

The planes need cleaning and paint restoration, and Brunswick Landing officials have said they also will eventually need some structural repair work to remain on display.

