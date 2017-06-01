Ahead of summer season, businesses already inquiring after inmates to work

Sunbathers, Ogunquit Beach, ME (Photo: Jeff Greenberg, (c) Jeff Greenberg)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Governor LePage is moving to release female inmates to help the state's shortage of seasonal workers.

Maine Department of Corrections officials say they have already identified eight female inmates as potential candidates for having their sentences cut short.

He says some businesses have already called the Department of Corrections asking about hiring these people.

Corrections Commissioner Joe Fitzpatrick tells NEWS CENTER those eight names were sent to the Governor Paul LePage's office Wednesday and will be reviewed by the Commissioner, LePage and lawyers before a final desicion is made.

Fitzpatrick says it is the same process followed last week when LePage released 17 male prisoners.

LePage said the action to release the 17 inmates would allow the men to get jobs and wouldn't threaten public safety because he won't release sex offenders or abusers.

Commissioner Fitzpatrick says the Department of Labor is working with the inmates already commuted to help them find jobs.

