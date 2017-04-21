Ahead of departure to Maine, Pres. H.W. Bush to remain at hospital through weekend

(Photo: @GeorgeHWBush, Twitter.com)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — A spokesperson for former President George H.W. Bush on Friday said Mr. Bush will remain hospitalized over the weekend.

Jim McGrath said President Bush will stay at Methodist Hospital in Houston to ensure a clean bill of health. Mr. Bush is expected to leave Texas soon to return to his summer home on Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport.

McGrath said the President feels terrific and is being encouraged by regular visits from his family. His son President George W. Bush paid him a visit Thursday, and former Vice President Dan Quayle called in to check on his former boss Friday morning.

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 20, 2017

