Age has not dulled Russell's competitive edge

Associated Press , WCSH 12:01 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) -- Bill Russell has received the first Lifetime Achievement award, responding with some trash talk and then praise for the big men who honored him.

Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson, Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo were on stage Monday night at the NBA Awards show to present the honor to Russell, who won 11 championships as a player with the Boston Celtics and went on to become the NBA's first black coach.

Russell pointed at them and said he would kick all their butts. After a long laugh from the crowd that was standing and cheering, Russell told the other centers that "you have no idea how much respect I have for you guys."

The NBA Finals MVP award is named for Russell, who was one of the most dominant defensive players in NBA history.

