Age has not dulled Russell's competitive edge

Bill Russell poses for a portrait with David Robinson, Alonzo Mourning, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Dikembe Mutombo after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards Show on June 26, 2017 in New York City (Photo: Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Bill Russell has received the first Lifetime Achievement award, responding with some trash talk and then praise for the big men who honored him.



Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson, Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo were on stage Monday night at the NBA Awards show to present the honor to Russell, who won 11 championships as a player with the Boston Celtics and went on to become the NBA's first black coach.

During his playing career with the Celtics from 1956 to 1969, Bill Russell won 11 championships and five MVP awards (Photo: John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Russell pointed at them and said he would kick all their butts. After a long laugh from the crowd that was standing and cheering, Russell told the other centers that "you have no idea how much respect I have for you guys."

In addition to his statistical milestones, Bill Russell also made history by becoming the NBA's first African American head coach in 1966. This picture shows him calling plays at the 1971 NBA-ABA All Star Game in Houston (Photo: Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

The NBA Finals MVP award is named for Russell, who was one of the most dominant defensive players in NBA history.

