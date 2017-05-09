After 31 years, a Maine father still searches for answers in daughter's disappearance

LIVERMORE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Each spring, Richard Moreau renews the old posters in and around the town of Livermore with the picture of his daughter, Kim Moreau, who has been missing for 31 years as of Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

"I could have never imagined it -- never. I've lost so much in that period of time," said Moreau.

Moreau said his health is deteriorating. He has had four back surgeries, and a triple bypass, which he said makes it harder to go out each year to tear down the faded and worn posters, and replace them with new ones, secured with bright neon tape.

He is begging anyone with information to come forward.

"There are people that know. That is the discouraging part. How can somebody live knowing this and knowing some of the horrors that other families are going through and live with themselves?" said Moreau.

Moreau was one in a group of families behind a bill that would have increased the responsibilities of the Cold Case Unit, run by the State Police and the Attorney General's Office.

That bill was voted down 12-1 on Monday.

Members of the Cold Case Unit said the proposed changes could potentially jeopardize investigations.

"To hold these people responsible for what they've done, we have to maintain the integrity of that case," said Lieutenant Jeff Love, who manages the State Police side of the Cold Case Unit.

Lt. Love was the primary investigator on Kim's case in 2009.

"We take these cases and we work on them and we take them home with us and we live them 24/7," said Love.

Love said police believe it could do more harm to a family if police update them with each lead that does not pan out.

Moreau said he simply wants his daughter's remains.

"I don't care if nobody ever gets prosecuted. That's not what I'm here for. I am here for Kim and only Kim and to bring her remains home and to put this to final rest," said Moreau. "It would be like you took every problem that I've got and just totally lifted that off me. I think it hurts more now than it ever did. I just want to bring it to an end. That's all I want."

