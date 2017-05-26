Adviser to LePage heads to D.C. to be Trump speechwriter

David Sorensen (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An adviser to Republican Gov. Paul LePage is leaving the administration to become a speechwriter for President Donald Trump.

David Sorensen called the new job an "extraordinary honor."

In a social media post, he said it's an opportunity "to help President Trump make America great again just as Governor LePage has made Maine great again."

Sorensen served as a spokesman for House Republican leader Kenneth Fredette and for the Maine Republican Party before taking a job as an adviser to the governor on health care policy under Mary Mayhew in the Department of Health and Human Services.

He said he's moving to Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Mayhew herself resigned this week. She hasn't announced what she'll be doing next.

