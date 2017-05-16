When in Vegas, get a room. When in Maine, find a tree?

HAMPDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The call came in as what could have been an emergency: a woman tied to a tree in the woods.
That call came into the Hampden Police Department Tuesday afternoon. A passerby who was out walking their dog near Mayo Road reported a woman tied to a tree about a quarter-mile into the woods.
Police responded with EMTs and found not only a woman but a man in the area as well.
"Let’s just say a male and a female were probably preparing to engage in adult activities," said Sgt. Christian Bailey.
He described the scenario as a "consensual encounter," and there was no emergency after all.
We’re going to go out on a limb and guess they’ll stay indoors for a while.
