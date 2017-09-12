Active shooter reported at NH medical center

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital.
Lebanon police said Tuesday that they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would say only that they have reported "an incident" to police and that officers are responding.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs