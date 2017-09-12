WCSH
Active shooter reported at NH medical center

Associated Press , WCSH 2:15 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital.
           
Lebanon police said Tuesday that they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
           
A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would say only that they have reported "an incident" to police and that officers are responding.

