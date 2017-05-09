Acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in 1970, Donald Beauchene wants out of the Riverview Psych

(Photo: Press Herald)

AUGUSTA — Acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in 1970, Donald Beauchene wants out of the Riverview Psychiatric Center.On Tuesday, Associate Supreme Court Justice Ellen Gorman asked the key question: “Is there any way that Mr. Beauchene will ever be released?”

Assistant Attorney General Laura Yustak replied, “Yes.”

She told the six justices hearing oral arguments in Beauchene’s appeal of his denial of discharge that Beauchene had to show change and work with his therapists rather than fire them. The arguments were heard at the Capital Judicial Center, where the Maine Supreme Judicial Court began a four-day session in which it will hear appeals in about 20 cases.

