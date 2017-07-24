AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The ACLU of Maine says Governor LePage is violating free speech protections by deleting comments or blocking people from commenting all together on his official verified Facebook page.

The ACLU sent a letter to the Governor on Monday, saying he must stop selectively deleting comments posted by constituents and reinstate commenting privileges to all people who have been improperly blocked.

“The governor doesn’t get to decide who speaks and who doesn’t, based on whether they are praising him or disagreeing with him,” said Zachary Heiden, legal director at the ACLU of Maine.

“The First Amendment protects the right of all people to express their opinions to the government. Social media may be a relatively new forum for public speech, but the Constitution still applies.”

The ACLU says courts have affirmed that First Amendment's significance of social media.

NEWS CENTER reached out to Governor LePage's office but has yet to hear back.

ACLU letter to Gov. LePage by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

© 2017 WCSH-TV