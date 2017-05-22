Accused killer alleges misconduct by A.G.'s office

34-year-old Fuquan Prince Wilson, also known as "P" - picture taken in 2009 (Photo: Maine State Police)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man’s attempt to withdraw his guilty plea in a double fatal shooting has led to allegations of unethical behavior by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Fuquan Prince Wilson pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2014 shooting deaths of Russell Lavoie and Jeffrey Lube at a Biddeford apartment building. In exchange for the plea, two murder charges were dropped. Terms of the deal also stipulated that Wilson would serve no more than ten years of actual time in prison.

In trying to withdraw the plea, Wilson’s attorney told the judge he learned of new information after his client pleaded guilty. Attorney David Bobrow said the lead detective in the case, Scott Harakles, was told by a state prosecutor not to write a report regarding a witness interview because the prosecutor said it would not help the state’s case. Harakles wrote the report anyway. Bobrow claims the prosecutor changed the wording of the witness’ statement.

Harakles is in the courthouse as the issues are being aired on Monday. Bobrow wants to put him on the stand to testify, but it’s unclear if the judge will allow that. The judge is expected to make a ruling on the motion to withdraw the plea when he returns to the bench at 1 p.m.

© 2017 WCSH-TV