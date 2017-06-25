Acadia advisory panel to resume meetings in September

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - The Acadia National Park Advisory Commission will resume meetings in September following a hiatus ordered by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.



Zinke asked for a review of all advisory boards across the country in May.



The reinstatement comes days after Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King urged Zinke to reconsider his decision to suspend the Acadia Advisory Commission.



Zinke said the advisory committees cost $15 million in administrative costs and he wanted to know who's on the boards and what sort of work they're doing.

