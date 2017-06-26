Aca-over? Pitch Perfect 3 billed as Kendrick's swan song

Anna Kendrick arrives at the World Premiere of 'Pitch Perfect 2' held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on May 8, 2015 (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The franchise that helped propel Portland's Anna Kendrick to movie stardom may soon be ending its run.

Kendrick's career took a big leap forward in 2010 when her role in "Up in the Air" earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. "Pitch Perfect" came out two years later and showed she could carry a movie as the lead character.

Over the course of the series, Kendrick finds friendship and romance while competing in a college a cappella group, the Barden Bellas. According to a trailer released on Saturday, the third movie will show her struggles to adjust to life after graduation.

The trailer also hints that the series may be nearing its end by promoting the third movie as the "farewell tour" and "last call." But even as Kendrick steps away from one franchise, she is leaving the door open to join another one. In an interview with Net a Porter, Kendrick said she might be willing to consider joining a Marvel movie as the superhero Squirrel Girl.

Her fellow Mainers were among the first people to recognize Kendrick's talents during her childhood in the Portland.

