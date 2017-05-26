AAA: busiest memorial day travel weekend since 2005

Cars entering the Maine Turnpike in South Portland.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –

39 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend.

“Memorial Day is usually a little busier than normal,” said Harry Douzepies, a toll collector at exit 45 in South Portland.

He says his toll plaza is always busy but sees a spike in visitors over the holiday.

Harry's anecdotal evidence about the rush of out-of-state cars visiting those places is supported by AAA data.

This year, 1.8 million New Englanders will travel 50 or more miles for the weekend.

The spike is part of a trend of travelers spurred on by an improving economy.

Better employment rates mean more spending.

But with more drivers come more, snafus.

In busy cities, AAA sees crash rates increase by 20-30% at peak travel times.

In addition, spring is road construction season, so experts say look at your route before you drive.

“You need to plan ahead and understand where that congestion and where that road construction's going on and plan accordingly,” said Pat Moody, a spokesman for AAA of Northern New England.

© 2017 WCSH-TV