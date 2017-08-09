A wish comes true for a Bridgton boy

Kyan MacDonald

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- It's a place to get away for a boy who's battling cancer. Kyan MacDonald is from Bridgton. He's 13, and loves spending time outside, hanging out with friends and family, and of course, his dog.

So, when Make a Wish Maine asked what it could do for him, he knew just what to ask for. A custom cabin.

Kyan's mom says he got the idea from when they would watch "tiny house hunters" while he was in the hospital getting treatment.

Kyan said, “ It's huge, I thought it was going to be maybe a quarter size of this and that's the best part....I'm definitely going to sleep in this tonight.”

Kyan’s mom, Bianca MacDonald said, “The fact that people came together and did this for him is so overwhelming obviously and speaks to not only the spirit of the community but the larger community, ..it's really incredible.

Maine Sustainable Forestry Initiative helped make Kyans wish come true.

© 2017 WCSH-TV