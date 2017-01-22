A wintry mess late Monday into Tuesday

We'll stay mostly cloudy, Sunday, with a few peeks of sunshine. Our next storm is still on track for late Monday into Tuesday.

We're still looking at precipitation moving in, with that system into Monday evening. Most southern areas will start off with snow showers. Once we head through the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday, some of those snow showers will change over to a wintry mix. Where the air will stay a little colder, snow showers will continue, into Tuesday morning. This will include interior sections and Central Maine. A changeover with the snow to a wintry mix will probably happen through the mid-morning for interior sections. The snow showers will still be confined to northern parts of Maine.

Tuesday afternoon should see many locations either as all rain (coastal regions), or areas with a wintry mix (interior and mountains). The bulk of the precipitation should be moving out by late Tuesday, early into Wednesday morning.

Snowfall totals are tricky, as of Sunday morning. It all depends on when we see that changeover. As of now, I'm going with less than an inch along the immediate coast. 1-3" for areas just inland from the coast. 3-6" of snow for the interior. 6" or more possibly for the mountains and parts of Northern Maine.

The forecast will most likely change into the start of the week. Any way you look at it, it's going to be a messy Tuesday overall. Please plan accordingly, and stay with us on air, online, and on our mobile apps for the latest weather updates!

Have a great day!

Cory

