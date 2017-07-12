A win at the polls is no guarantee referenda will stick

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The will of the people took a beating at the State House this year.

Several laws that voters passed at referendum in November were repealed, amended, delayed or left in legal limbo, including recreational use of marijuana, ranked-choice voting, the minimum wage and an income tax surcharge to fund education. The Legislature also approved changes in the initiative process that will make it harder and more costly to get a question on the ballot in the future.

