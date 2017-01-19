A warm thank you for your donations to Project Heat

Caroline Cornish, Lee Goldberg and Jessica Gagne help out during our Project Heat telethon

I'm one of the lucky ones. I've never worried about staying warm in the winter. I've never considered skipping a meal or not filling a prescription to fill my oil tank. But thousands of Mainers do. I've met some of them. And today, when I was taking donations for our Project Heat telethon, I heard from one of them. The woman donated $100 dollars, and told me she was doing it because she remembers that struggle. She didn't want anyone else to be cold.

These are the kinds of stories that remind us that Project Heat matters. Last year, your donations to the Keep ME Warm Fund (the beneficiary of Project Heat) helped 978 households -- 2,250 people. This year, the $114,440 (and counting) you raised will help thousands more. The money is distributed by The United Way to Community Action Agencies across the state. And they make sure it goes to the people who need it.

So thank you to everyone who donated, no matter how much you gave. Your generosity makes an enormous difference. And if you didn't have a chance to donate, you still can. Visit keepmewarm.org.

Sincerely,

Caroline Cornish, and the rest of the NEWS CENTER team

