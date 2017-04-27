A unique approach to adressing suicide

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people in the United States. A group of students in Orono are taking a unique approach to addressing the problem.

Less than 6 months ago two students in the Greater Bangor Area took their lives.

To provide closure and support for those who were affected, the Alpha Delta Chapter of the University of Maine in Orono, hosted a suicide prevention game night on Thursday.

The idea is that board games bring people together and would hopefully spark a healing conversation.

“People don't want to talk about it because it's hard, it's not something that's easy to talk about especially with people who are affected by it. I know it's been hard on me,” said Jonathan Musor.

Just two days before this semester his fraternity brother and childhood friend, Collin MacMillan took his life.

Musor sought comfort in his community and hoped this event would help others in similar situations. Psychiatrist, David Prescott of Acadia Hospital, applauded his idea.

“There's no reason not to talk about it,” he said. “There’s every reason for others to feel like there's support.”

The event which took place at the Bangor High School concluded around 8 o’clock and all proceeds are going to a startup charity created by the MacMillan family.

