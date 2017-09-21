A Stephen King scavenger hunt

It's hammer time with MC Dustin Wlodkowski

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Birthdays are often a time in our lives to take stock of the mark we've left on the world. As Stephen King turns 70 on Thursday, his mark is all around us.

King has a particular ability through his writing to find the underlying terror in the most mundane, everyday things. You can thank (or blame) his books for the chill that runs up your spine whenever a red balloon floats by.

Stephen King's most popular books include Carrie , The Shining , The Stand and IT

King has done this trick so frequently that we decided to make a game of it. Join us on a scavenger hunt for 13 iconic objects from many of his most popular books. Use the list below as your guide. We've assigned points to each item on a sliding scale based on their scarcity.

Tim Curry terrified the children of fictional Derry, Maine as the evil clown, Pennywise, in the television adaptation of Stephen King's novel IT that aired on ABC in 1990 (Photo: Chris Helcermanas Benge/ABC via Getty Images)

Red balloon (from IT) - 1 point

Sissy Spacek lays waste to the Bates High School Senior Prom as the telekinetic protagonist of the 1976 horror film 'Carrie' (Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Prom dress (from Carrie) - 50 points

NEWS CENTER's Dustin Wlodkowski gave himself two hours to see how many items he could check off the list. He finished with a score of 347. Can YOU do better?

Give yourself one bonus point for every item you find in King's hometown of Bangor. And images you find online don't count. Everything must be found in the real world. Happy hunting!

