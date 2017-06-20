A (Nic) Cage of our own making

Between video monitors

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Seeing Nic Cage flash his wild eyes across a movie screen is plenty creepy. But nothing compares to the creepiness of seeing that face inside your bathroom stall.

That sight greeted employees at NEWS CENTER on Tuesday.

At some point during the night, a prankster decorated the newsroom with photocopied pictures of Cage in various movie roles. Besides the bathroom, portraits also turned up in editing suites, coat closets and even the office refrigerator. Nervous reporters hesitantly peaked into their desk drawers to see if the Cage Fairy paid them a personal visit.

No one has come forward to take credit (or blame) for the prank. And the prankster's motivation remains as mysterious as his or her identity.

