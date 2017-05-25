A new home for veterans learning to farm

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SWANVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A project aimed at helping returning veterans carve out new careers in agriculture continues to grow. The first of 300 cottages planned for throughout the state is nearly complete.

The United Farmer Veterans of Maine is raising money to build the cottages where veterans will live and learn how to farm. Jason Foley will soon live in this 16-by-20 cottage on a farm owned by veteran Jerry Ireland. Foley will live in the cottage in exchange for working the farm.

Other cottages are planned on farms owned by veterans who will mentor the vets. Foley, who served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Air Force, said farming is giving him a new direction in his life and a chance to bond with fellow veterans.

"We took care of each other over there and we are going to do it here too," Foley said. "It's good to know that someone has your back whether your pigs are out and you need someone to patch your roof we take care of each other."

There is no set time limit on how long veterans can live in the cottages and work on the farm.

United Farmers Veterans provides other resources and programs to all veterans and being a farmer is not a requirement. If you would like more information you can go to www.ufvme.org

