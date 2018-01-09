A license plate '4RKIDS'

(Photo: The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital)

PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Come fall, thousands of cars could be sporting new vanity license plates. If approved by the state legislature, they will be the 11th of this type of plate.

It's been a several-year push, led by some of the state's sickest children.

Molly Ammon, 16, is a frequent flier at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital (BBCH) in Portland. "In 2016 I was diagnosed with autoimmune diss-autonomic, and then that March, 2016, I started IVIG treatments at the Barbara Bush Children's hospital."

Ammon receives treatments to boost her body's immunity every three to five weeks — three days each time.

The Scarborough High School senior has gotten to know staff and other patients very well. She called Collin Tarbox, 10, who was being treated for a rare form of immunodeficiency syndrome, her "best friend."

"Whenever I was in the hospital I used to do laps, and there was always this little boy who was smiling and he waved at me every time I passed his room," she said.

The two struck up an instant friendship, spending many hours playing games, watching movies, making and eating rice crispy treats. They also spent a bunch of time working on plans for a special license plate for BBCH.

"It will give the hospital so much more funding and it will help with treatment with children and it will also support the staff," Tarbox said.

Tarbox made it his mission to collect the required 2,000 signatures to start the process of getting the license plate approved. Sadly, he passed away last Thursday, before the next critical step.

At the Statehouse, the Committee on Transportation is the first hurdle to getting the special plate approved. At a hearing, former BBCH patients and parents delivered stirring testimony.

One former patient, a 16-year-old who battled a debilitating illness that attacked her spine and left her paralyzed from the belly button down, broke down at the podium.

"In the hospital, I felt so assured that I'd be able to get back to my everyday life, even though I knew only one-third of the people with transverse myelitis will fully recover," she said. "This assurance came directly from how attentive the nurses and doctors were to me and all of my medical needs."

The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, she said, helped her make a full recovery.

A Maine mom to a child with a brain tumor explained the darkness she felt and the help she received.

"If I had to try, I'd use words like fear, confusion and disbelief," she said. "One word that I would not use is alone. The amazing staff that makes up the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital was there with us and for us the entire time."

The license plate will be more than a strong sign of support: It will also raise money for the hospital, BBCH Philanthropy Coordinator Meaghan McNamara explained.

"In about five years we'll be raising about $200,000 for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital so it's pretty incredible."

And, according to McNamara, that kind of financial help could potentially go on for many years.

"As long as these plates are on the road it will be supporting the kids and the families at Barbara Bush."

Meanwhile, back at the Statehouse, the Committee on Transportation is ready to make its decision. "Motion now to pass...all in favor...." Every hand in the room, Democrats and Republicans, went up.

That unanimous vote now moves the license plate to the full legislature where it will be voted on. If it passes, the specialty plates could be available as early as October.

And Ammon gives the credit to her 10-year-old friend Tarbox.

"He's definitely looking down from heaven and cheering us all on."

