BRIDGEWATER, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A freak accident on Route 1 in Bridgewater knocked power out briefly in the county.

According to Maine State Police Corporal Corey Hafford, a garbage truck driven by Matthew Kilcollins of Mars Hill was heading north when a gust of wind combined with a mechanical failure, lead to the top cover of the trailer to open up and stand upright, adding about 7 extra feet to the height of the trailer.

Hafford says the trailer then drove into powerlines that were hanging across Route 1, damaging the lines and causing a power outage.

He says power crews were on scene for approximately 2 and a half hours repairing the damages.

